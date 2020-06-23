Richard Lee Wynn
1940-2020
Funeral services for Richard Lee Wynn, 79, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Grand View Memorial Park located at 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas.
Mr. Wynn was born November 28, 1940 in Pasadena, Texas to the late Virgiline Doris (Wilkins) and Samuel Lee Wynn, and died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Wynn graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of '59.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.