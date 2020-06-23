Richard Wynn
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Wynn
1940-2020
Funeral services for Richard Lee Wynn, 79, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Grand View Memorial Park located at 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas.
Mr. Wynn was born November 28, 1940 in Pasadena, Texas to the late Virgiline Doris (Wilkins) and Samuel Lee Wynn, and died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Wynn graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of '59.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
Send Flowers
JUN
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Grand View Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carroway Funeral Home - Lufkin
2704 S. John Redditt Dr
Lufkin, TX 75904
(936) 634-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved