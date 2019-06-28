Richard Benjamin Zamora ed.d.

1937-2019

Richard Zamora was an educator, leader, world traveler, son, father, grandfather, and brother. He was known for having clear goals, determination, structure and persistence. He was a natural in his role as a school principal at Stephens Elementary, McReynolds Middle School and Tijerina Elementary School. During his tenure at HISD Richard was selected to serve as president of the Texas Association of Bilingual Educators (TABE). In that role he was invited to meet and dine at the Carter White House. Richard was a sergeant in the Texas National Guard in the 49th armored division that was called up to Fort Polk in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis.

After his career in education Richard opted to work for Continental Airlines in order to travel far and wide. He found a second career which culminated in him using his expertise to oversee the manner in which unaccompanied minors are securely delivered to their respective destinations.

Richard was born December 17, 1937 to Benjamin Zamora and Otilia Rodriguez Zamora in Elsa, Texas. He attended Edcouch-Elsa schools. He played high school football as captain of his team. He was awarded a college football scholarship to Kilgore Junior College then graduated from Pan American College. He attended Eastern Michigan University for his Master's Degree in Education. He taught in Michigan schools. While in Michigan he married and had son Rick (Richard Michael) Zamora and daughter Rebecca Bowen Wierda. He was recruited to Houston as one of the first Mexican American school administrators. He lived and worked in Houston, Texas for the rest of his life. Richard obtained his Doctorate in Education from the University of Houston. He passed away on June 25, 2019.

Richard is survived by his daughter Rebecca and husband Scott Wierda along with his three outstanding grandchildren, Spencer, Gabrielle and Hogan from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Sadly, his son Rick died suddenly in 2016.

Richard also leaves siblings Rosie Zamora, Edward Zamora and Art Zamora. He was predeceased by his son Rick, parents Benjamin and Otilia and nephew Michael Cope.

The family will receive friends at twelve o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services with a memorial service to follow at one o'clock. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019