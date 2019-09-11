|
|
Richerd Salvatore Palumbo
1953-2019
Richerd Salvatore Palumbo, age 66, of Houston, Texas succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on September 7, 2019. Richerd was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 13th, 1953. He was raised in Memphis, Tennessee. After attending Central High School, he graduated from University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1979.
Richerd is preceded in death by his mother, Wilba Jean Maynard and his father, Richard Palumbo. He is survived by his wife, Aurora of 41 years, daughters Nidya Cristiana Santillan (son in law Jimmy Santillan), and Giuliana Palumbo (boyfriend Nino Carrizales), grandchildren; Giovanni Santillan and Diego Santillan. Richerd was a loving father, husband, grandfather, friend, uncle and although an only child, had many brothers.
Richerd met Aurora over 40 years ago in Nicaragua during a mission to rebuild the country's capital after a major earthquake had occurred. They were married six months later, moved to Tennessee, and have been side by side ever since. They raised their two daughters in Houston, Texas.
He loved sports, especially soccer. He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Houston Dynamo. Although, he was usually disappointed in his losing teams, he still continued to support and cheer them all on. The Chicago Cubs and Astros did make him happy when they won the World Series. He worked as an architect and was a Partner at Curry Boudreaux Architects for over fifteen years. There he had great clients and brought many important projects to fruition. Richerd was a very active member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church community. With him being bilingual, he was a bridge to the Latin/Anglo community at the church. He was involved in Pastoral Council, Eucharistic ministry, lectors, ACTS, and many other ministries. He made many, many life-long friends, whom have continued to be important in his life. Filled with happiness, compassion, love, and non-judgment, Richerd was loved by many people.
Visitation is Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service to be at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, 1200 W. 34th St. Houston, TX 77018. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, TX 77092.
The family wishes to thank the many people who were here to help during this very difficult time. If you feel compelled, please make a donation to Houston Hospice in Richerd's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019