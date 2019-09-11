Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Resources
More Obituaries for Richerd Palumbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richerd Palumbo


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richerd Palumbo Obituary
Richerd Salvatore Palumbo
1953-2019
Richerd Salvatore Palumbo, age 66, of Houston, Texas succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on September 7, 2019. Richerd was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 13th, 1953. He was raised in Memphis, Tennessee. After attending Central High School, he graduated from University of Tennessee at Knoxville in 1979.
Richerd is preceded in death by his mother, Wilba Jean Maynard and his father, Richard Palumbo. He is survived by his wife, Aurora of 41 years, daughters Nidya Cristiana Santillan (son in law Jimmy Santillan), and Giuliana Palumbo (boyfriend Nino Carrizales), grandchildren; Giovanni Santillan and Diego Santillan. Richerd was a loving father, husband, grandfather, friend, uncle and although an only child, had many brothers.
Richerd met Aurora over 40 years ago in Nicaragua during a mission to rebuild the country's capital after a major earthquake had occurred. They were married six months later, moved to Tennessee, and have been side by side ever since. They raised their two daughters in Houston, Texas.
He loved sports, especially soccer. He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Houston Dynamo. Although, he was usually disappointed in his losing teams, he still continued to support and cheer them all on. The Chicago Cubs and Astros did make him happy when they won the World Series. He worked as an architect and was a Partner at Curry Boudreaux Architects for over fifteen years. There he had great clients and brought many important projects to fruition. Richerd was a very active member of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church community. With him being bilingual, he was a bridge to the Latin/Anglo community at the church. He was involved in Pastoral Council, Eucharistic ministry, lectors, ACTS, and many other ministries. He made many, many life-long friends, whom have continued to be important in his life. Filled with happiness, compassion, love, and non-judgment, Richerd was loved by many people.
Visitation is Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service to be at 7:00 pm at Pat H. Foley & Company, 1200 W. 34th St. Houston, TX 77018. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd. Houston, TX 77092.
The family wishes to thank the many people who were here to help during this very difficult time. If you feel compelled, please make a donation to Houston Hospice in Richerd's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richerd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now