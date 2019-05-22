Services Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway - Katy 1344 W. Grand Parkway South Katy , TX 77494 (281) 391-2424 Resources More Obituaries for Ricky Bownds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ricky Bownds

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ricky Kathleen "Kay" Leverton Bownds

1920-2019

Ricky Kathleen "Kay" Leverton Bownds, has seen her Savior face to face.

Corinthians 5:6-8 "Now we look forward with confidence to our heavenly bodies, realizing that every moment we spend in these earthly bodies is time spent away from our eternal home in heaven with Jesus. We know these things are true by believing, not by seeing. And we are not afraid, but are quite content to die, for then we will be at home with the Lord."

Kay went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was 6 weeks shy of 99 years old. Kay was born in Houston, TX, July 10, 1920, to John Evander Leverton and Fredericka "Ricky" Augusta Carolina Telschow Leverton.

Kay spent her idealistic youth in the Heights pre-WWII and graduated from Reagan High School. She was a member of Baptist Temple, where she met her husband, William "Bill" Aubrey Bownds, Jr. Kay and Bill married in 1941. Bill, a 1940 graduate of Texas A & M and was working on his masters at A & M when World War II broke out. They moved several times during his service. After victory, they returned to Houston and had seven children.

After raising their children, Kay, joined Bill in their business, Bill Bownds Nursery. They worked together for over 30 years.

Kay and Bill loved traveling and visited

countries all over the world. They were Agricultural Ambassadors to Russia, went on African Safaris, and walked on the Great Wall of China. They also enjoyed their travels to other foreign countries.

Kay loved her "Friendship Sunday School Class" at First Baptist Church. Kay's life was centered on Christ and her family. She also enjoyed attending Beth Moore Bible studies.

She was a member of "The Daughters of the Confederacy". Her grandfather was in Hood's Brigade and fought, was injured and taken POW at Gettysburg.

Kay was able to live in her home until her death and was blessed to have her children live nearby. She loved doing a Bible study with her daughter and playing games with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

Kay is preceded in death by her loving husband, and her parents. She is also preceded by her brothers; John E. Leverton, Jr., Andrew Leverton; sisters; Annee Lackey, Carolyn McKee, Beatrice Brawner, and Ethel Starnes.

She is survived by her seven children; William A. Bownds, III (Linda); Barbara Bownds McAndrews (Bill); Peggy Bownds Seipel (Jon); Cindy Bownds Hooks (Robert); Rickey Bownds; Robert Bownds; Julie Bownds Thigpen (Rick).

Kay is also survived by her grandchildren that were the light of her life; Rebecca Gross Ballard, (John); Dara Hooks Broussard (Joey); Kurt Gross (Shelley); Brandon Hooks (Misty); Parker Hooks (Allison); Collin Seipel (Jen); Rickey Bownds (Marivel); Ross Thigpen (Brittany); Austen Hooks; Shannon Thigpen Robertson (Dan); Rachel Bownds; Trent Bownds; Sarah Bownds; Liz McAndrews Montalbano (Joe), Charla Moore Sisk; and Tracey Moore Winters (Jay).

Also left behind are her great-grandchildren that she loved and adored; Audrey & Darby Ballard; Mallory, Addison & Keely Broussard; Nathaniel, Nolan & Noble Gross; Ashton, Tyler & Tanner Hooks; Caroline & Charlotte Hooks, Brayden & McKynlie Bownds; Lyla, Heidi & Hazel Robertson; Marshall & Merrick Thigpen; Benjamin & Briar Seipel; Jay, Cate & Will Montalbano; Shannon Conner (Cody); Chelsea Zucco (Ozzie); Jonathan & Mathew Sisk.

Great-great-grandchildren, Weston & Brix Conner.

She will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Westland Baptist Church with a reception immediately following. Interment to follow at Katy Magnolia Cemetery.

"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him." Corinthians 2:9 Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries