Ricky Burton

1955-2020

Richard "Ricky" Burton (age 65), owner of Northtown Towing, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Burt Burton. He is survived by his mother, Effie Burton; sister Rhonda Cannon; sister & her husband Tammy & Gordon Self; niece & her husband April & Shad Hepner; nephew & his wife Michael & Erin Cannon; niece & her husband Kristi & Doug Palmer; great nieces Brianna Palmer & Kate Cannon; great nephews Adam Hepner & Robert Cannon; and his beloved dog, Roxy. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Addison Funeral Home in Spring, Texas. The graveside service will follow at 10:00 AM at Tranquility Oaks Cemetery in Spring, Texas.



