1/1
Ricky Burton
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Burton
1955-2020
Richard "Ricky" Burton (age 65), owner of Northtown Towing, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Burt Burton. He is survived by his mother, Effie Burton; sister Rhonda Cannon; sister & her husband Tammy & Gordon Self; niece & her husband April & Shad Hepner; nephew & his wife Michael & Erin Cannon; niece & her husband Kristi & Doug Palmer; great nieces Brianna Palmer & Kate Cannon; great nephews Adam Hepner & Robert Cannon; and his beloved dog, Roxy. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Addison Funeral Home in Spring, Texas. The graveside service will follow at 10:00 AM at Tranquility Oaks Cemetery in Spring, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
08:30 AM
Addison Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tranquility Oaks Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Home
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved