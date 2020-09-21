Ricky Joe Ruffin

1956-2020



After 63 years of life, Ricky Joe Ruffin was reunited with his wife in Heaven on May 6th, 2020.



Born on December 19, 1956, the first child of Bobbie McCauley and Joe Ruffin, Ricky was raised in Houston, TX and Hugo, OK. He graduated from Hugo High School in 1975 and enlisted in the US Army. His military career took him from the 1st Cavalry at Ft. Hood to Zindorf, West Germany, where he served as Sergeant of Fire Direction for the ISS Howitzer battery. After completing service in 1979, Ricky took an entry job at Exxon, beginning an illustrious 35-year career, eventually serving as operations supervisor. ExxonMobil presents a networking award in Ricky's honor each year.



Ricky welcomed his firstborn, Chrissy, in 1981. When Ricky was later introduced to his dad's nurse, Dena Krutsinger, they fell in love, married in 1984, and had three more children: Josh, Mark, and Sara. They raised their family in Humble, TX. Ricky was a proud father and enthusiastic fan, supporting his children at countless games, plays, and concerts. On the baseball field, Ricky coached his boys and built a family beyond his own. He looked forward to spending each summer at Garner State Park, relaxing and floating the Frio River.



In May 2012, Ricky was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Though he and Dena divorced 8 years earlier, as they both entered treatment, they decided to renew and fulfill their vows: in sickness and in health. They reunited in marriage on October 27, 2012 and continued to love and support each other for several years, cherishing their second chance to travel, spend time with family, and watch their grandchildren grow.



After laying Dena to rest in October 2016, Ricky turned to helping others. He attended grief share at church, and as a CanCare volunteer. he mentored other cancer patients. From offering rides to appointments to catching up over dinner, Ricky cherished this role. In retirement, Ricky found a renewed interest in music and the outdoors. As DJ Rick, he kept crowds dancing all night at weddings and parties. Ricky's pride and joy were his 7 grandkids; he loved cheering at their ball games, meeting them for lunch, and spending time playing together. Ricky could make anyone smile, and his family and friends will miss the light and laughter that he brought to so many.



In death, Ricky joins his beloved wife, Dena Ruffin, father Joe Ruffin, sister Robbyn Ruffin Frazee, and brother Gregg Ruffin. Ricky is survived by his mother Bobbie McCauley and step-dad Darrell (Buddy) McCauley, daughter Christian Watson and husband Troy, son Joshua Ruffin and wife Casey, son Mark Ruffin and wife Bay, daughter Sara Ruffin and partner Zechariah Leal, grandchildren Aden and Lane Watson, Carson, Parker, Rhett, Rollie, and Riggs Ruffin, sisters Sherryl Brogden and Kim Ruffin Reeves, brother Glenn Ruffin, step-mother Cynthia Ruffin, and several loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



A funeral was held May 15th at Rosewood Funeral Home with Pastor Tuffy Loftin officiating. In lieu of flowers, Ricky requested donations be made to ECAN.



