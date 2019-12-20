|
Riley Pittman-Boyd
1937-2019
Riley Pittman-Boyd, expired (Sunday) December 15, 2019. The Celebration of Life in "Red" will be held on (Saturday) December 21, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10-10:55 a.m with service at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at East Macedonia B.C., 8630 Duane @ Aledo St., Rev. William H. King, III., officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Those attending the celebration are asked to wear Red in honor of Riley's life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019