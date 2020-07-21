Ronald Lemelin

19412020

Ronald J Lemelin, age 79 of Spring, TX passed away peacefully in Hospice care on July 11, 2020. Born and raised in Fall River, MA, he loved being a mechanic and working with his hands. He is predeceased by his wife Donna Lemelin, survived by his loving son Brian Lemelin, daughters Michele Rocha, Robin Terry, Melissa Conrad, grandchildren Jason Rocha, Monica Rocha, Victoria Christy, Haley Conrad, great grandchild Jayda Forty and his former wife Francine Tavares. He was the son of the late Albert and Concordia (Connie) Lemelin. He also leaves behind brothers Albert Lemelin Jr., Richard Lemelin, Scott Lemelin, Keith Lemelin and Eric Lemelin and sisters Mona Thibeault, Joanne Andersen.



