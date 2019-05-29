Rita M. Dean

1930-2019

Rita Dean, 89, of Shenandoah, TX. passed away on Friday May 17, 2019. She was born in East Lake, NC. on May 10, 1930 to the late Nat Creef Alexander and Vernon Judson Alexander and was the widow of William (Bill) Jefferson Dean, Jr. of Houston, who passed away in 1994. She was raised in Elizabeth City, NC. and graduated from Elizabeth City High School where she enjoyed singing in the glee club and cheerleading.

Mrs. Dean married Bill on July 8, 1951. For the next 42 years they lived numerous places and travelled abroad, all the while raising 3 children. (Their first child, Robert Michael suffered a neonatal death in 1953) The other children are, Cynthia Ann Hendry (Jud) of Savannah, GA. , William Martin Dean (Nancy) of Amherst, NH. and Mark Patrick 'Dink' Dean (Judy) of Salida, CO. In addition to her children, she is survived by four grandchildren: Jon Alexander 'Jake' Pownall, Hannah Martin Dean, Hugo Wiley Dean and Zachary Martin Dean. She was predeceased by her brother, Shelton O. Alexander in October 2017.

Mrs. Dean loved people, gardening and travel. Her life sent her on many journeys, visiting many cities, states and countries. She sang in many church choirs during her life, which always allowed her to keep on singing wherever she was living at the time. Music was something she always enjoyed even after her singing days ended. Mrs. Dean expressed her gratitude for her many friends, endearing neighbors and all the wonderful memories that so many people made for her.

A graveside funeral service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery, in Elizabeth City, NC. on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City Road Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535 , Elizabeth City, NC. 27909 . Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, NC. is serving the family.