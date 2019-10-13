|
Rita Julian Lassere
1922-2019
Rita Julian Lassere, 96, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She was raised in Louisiana, but resided most of her life in Houston.
She met her sweetheart, Earl Lassere, and they began their "enchanted love story". She was "Earl's Everything" for 80 years. Rita enjoyed cooking and was the "hostess with the mostest". She loved to knit, crochet, sew, and garden. She enjoyed playing solitaire and going to her weekly Bridge Club, where she often won.
Rita loved traveling with Earl in their motorhome and spending time at their lake house in Livingston. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed and cherished forever in our hearts. Rita is preceded in death by her son, Robert Lassere; her parents and three siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Earl Lassere; her children, Earl (Eileen) Lassere, Jr., Candy Lassere (Steve) Roos, and James (Cindy) Lassere; grandchildren, Lori and Katherine (Lassere), Aly and Bryan (Roos) and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston, Texas 77024 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019