Rita Jung
1925 - 2020
Rita Wong Jung
1925-2020
Rita Wong Jung passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Rita was born in Canton, China on October 9th, 1925.
In 1948, she married Wong Y. Jung and moved to Amarillo, Texas, where their two sons were born. The family moved to Houston in 1950.
Rita worked with her husband in the grocery business for 30 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Humble, Texas in 1983.
Rita loved living here and made many friends. Rita's favorite hobbies were cooking,knitting, crocheting, working on puzzles, and raising Chinese vegetables in her garden.
For the next 22 years, she worked in the day care at First Methodist Humble. After full retirement, she attended the Senior Center on North Houston Ave.
In 1952, Rita became a member of the Chinese Baptist Church, Houston and was baptized. In Humble, she attended First Methodist Humble.
In August 1960, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband and is survived by her sons, Richard/wife Sheryl and Stanley/wife Kim.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Lock, Calvin Yep, James Wong, and Frankie Nguyen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church or charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
November 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
