Rita Kenjura Rekieta

1932-2019

Rita Kenjura Rekieta entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 26. Born in Brenham Texas on February 29, 1932 to Frank and Gertrude Kenjura, she later met and married her lifelong love, Paul Rekieta. While Rita worked the vast majority of her life as a secretary for the District Attorney and as sales manager for Sarah Coventry and Park Lane Jewelry, she took special pride in serving others, be it as a Den mother in the scouts, working with the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, the 50+ club at St. Matthew's or as an active member of the Altar Society.

While deeply saddened by the death of her beloved husband Paul in 2010, she soldiered on. She was an especially proud mother to Paul and his wife Rhonda, Sharon, and Bob and his wife Celeste. One cannot begin to describe the love she had for her grandchildren, Kristen, Melanie and her husband Riaz, and Nick and his wife Kayla. She especially beamed whenever she thought of or spoke about her great grandchildren - Veronica, Dylan, Camille, Christian, Avery, SylviaMarie, AudreyRose and CeciliaJayne. While her disease prevented her from truly knowing the younger kids her eyes would sparkle and her smile would shine as her arms reached out to embrace them.

Her friends will remember her as avidly working in the Knights of Columbus kitchen, being involved in church functions and arranging bus transportation for gambling trips to Louisiana. Some were also aware of her behind the scenes efforts as there was always an event to plan, a newsletter to write and phone calls to make. And most importantly, all will remember her friendly, welcoming nature, her enthusiastic spirit and her kind and generous soul.

Rita will be dearly missed. Even as her disease progressed, she maintained a sense of family, a sense of love and a sense of purpose. And, oh, how she loved her hamburgers and peach ice cream and her grand dog, Flash.

Visitation will be at Pat H Foley Funeral home (1200 West 34th St) from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday March 3 followed by a Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church (9915 Hollister) at 10:30 AM on Monday March 4. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Research. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary