Ritamae Salinas
1927 - 2020
Ritamae Herbert Salinas
February 27, 1927 – March 25, 2020
?Ritamae Herbert Salinas peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 93. Rita was born February 27, 1927, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Felicia Avril Herbert and Clarence Richmond Herbert. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Armando; her parents, Felicia and Clarence Herbert; her sisters, Shirley Herbert Brent and Elaine Herbert Ovella; her brothers; Clarence Henry Herbert and Aubury Anthony Herbert, Sr.; and her son-in-law, Arthur Parker. Rita is survived by her six children, Linda De Leon and husband Rick, Armando Salinas, Jr. and wife Melodie, Yolanda Trump and husband Tom Trump, Maria Parker, Paula Salinas, and David Salinas and wife Shirley; as well as 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: her brother, Milton Emile Herbert, Sr. and her sisters, Betty Herbert McGrady and Mary Herbert Smith, all of New Orleans.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Community Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring, Texas 77379, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Norbert Maduzia, Jr., officiant. The above date is subject to change in light of health concerns. Any changes will be posted to www.addisonfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Ritamae-Salinas/.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 22, 2020.
