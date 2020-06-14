Ritchey Lacie Faulk1959-2020RITCHEY LACIE FAULK, of Katy, TX - born September 26, 1959 in Paris, Texas. He was the eldest of three children to parents Billie Janet Faulk and Randall Lacie Faulk. His family was transferred frequently during his dad's career, finally settling in Katy in 1975. He attended Katy High School and was an avid Tiger football player, playing defensive end and offensive tackle. His love for football and being a Tiger never wavered.Ritchey worked for Dresser Industries Drilling Fluids Division as a Drilling Fluids Engineer until he returned to college. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University earning his BBA in Business with a concentration in Accounting and Economics. He later attended South Texas College of Law, while working in the tax department at Arthur Anderson. Ritchey was employed by Chemical Waste Management before returning to public accounting as director of Coopers & Lybrand Personal Financial Services and later started a private practice becoming a branch manager and Financial Advisor for the Investment Center. He earned his law degree, was a Certified Public Accountant, and a Certified Financial Planner which lead him to build a successful business over the past 25 years. Ritchey enjoyed his career so much that he never considered it work. His clients became part of his family and these lifelong friendships are still cherished to this day.Ritchey's pride and joy were his family. He and his precious wife Stephanie were together for 38 years and during this time he was a devoted husband and father to two amazing young men - family was the center of his world. Ritchey's life revolved around his family and friends where his character was always positive, encouraging and determined to live life to the fullest, while continuing to place others before himself. Ritchey made those around him feel loved, comfortable, welcomed, and cherished. He had an incredible work ethic and displayed determination that is evident in both of his sons, leaving a legacy that can be witnessed through his children and family life. He enjoyed his Bible study class, snow skiing, hunting and fishing.Ritchey stepped into heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie, his sons, Randall and his daughter in law Katherine, Andrew and his fiancé Alexis Eliff, his brother Christopher and sister in law, Rebecca of Austin, Texas, Janet Prevato, his sister, and her husband Marcio of Denver, Colorado, and their two children and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all friends and family who have supported us with an abundance of thoughts and prayers during Ritchey's journey the last two and half years. We are truly blessed with all of you in our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peters United Methodist Church 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450 on June 19th at 2:00pm. In lieu of usual remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the "TX Gulf Coast & Louisiana Make-a-Wish Foundation" 12625 SW Freeway, Stafford, TX 77477. In memo add "In memory of Ritchey Faulk." Help make someone's dream come true just as he did for other's during his lifetime.