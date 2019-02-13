|
|
R.J. Marth
1931-2019
Reinhard John (R.J.) Marth, age 87, passed away February 12, 2019.
R.J. Marth, born December 7, 1931 and was raised in Carmine, Texas. Following his service in the Army, R.J. married Anna Dell Berger February 20, 1955 and moved to Houston. They were blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Kelly and Chris. In 1996, R.J. retired from Dresser Industries.
The Family will receive family and friends on Thursday February 14 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 5820 Pinemont Dr., Houston at 11am on Friday February 15.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019