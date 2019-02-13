Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
5820 Pinemont Dr.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for R.j. Marth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R.j. Marth


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
R.j. Marth Obituary
R.J. Marth
1931-2019
Reinhard John (R.J.) Marth, age 87, passed away February 12, 2019.
R.J. Marth, born December 7, 1931 and was raised in Carmine, Texas. Following his service in the Army, R.J. married Anna Dell Berger February 20, 1955 and moved to Houston. They were blessed with three children, Jeffrey, Kelly and Chris. In 1996, R.J. retired from Dresser Industries.
The Family will receive family and friends on Thursday February 14 from 6-8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Funeral Services will be held at Advent Lutheran Church, 5820 Pinemont Dr., Houston at 11am on Friday February 15.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.