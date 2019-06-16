R.J. (Bob) Rod

1942-2019

Robert John Rod, 76, of Houston went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on June 10. Bob was one of a kind, generous, very humorous and always had a smile. There was never a day he wasn't laughing. He died a very happy man!

Bob went to Bellaire High, School, then on to Sam Houston State University where he received a Bachelor of Business degree. He married the love of his life Gay, who survives him. They were married 55+ wonderful years. He has a son Robert and a daughter Michelle. He also has two grandsons Wyatt and Hunter. He also has a sister Sandra.

He was a successful stock broker for many years and owned many companies such as Redi-Smok, Bob's Texas Style Potato Chips and various oil & gas companies. He formed a bank, was CEO and eventually sold to Allegiance Bank, among other things. Bob's passion was hunting all over the world and loved taking his family along with him.

Bob served many years on the HLSR Steer Committee, NRA,HSC and several country clubs. He retired in October 2018 and enjoyed happy hours, working out and walking the dog. He always enjoyed his ranches.

Visitation with the family and friend will be Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway. The family will hold a private burial. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to Sam Houston State University, NRA or any .