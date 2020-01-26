|
Robert A. Bowser
1946-2020
Robert A. Bowser, a native Texan and prominent Houston business owner, passed away on Friday, the 24th of January 2020, at the age of 73 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Mr. Bowser during a visitation from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 31st of January 2020, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Funeral service honoring Mr. Bowser's life will be held at ten o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 1st of February 2020, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
The family will gather for a private interment at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Bowser's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020