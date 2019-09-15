|
Robert R. Agosto
1932-2019
Robert Agosto passed away peacefully on September 11th after a long battle with several chronic illnesses. Proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary; brothers, Joe and Ed; and Sister Margaret. He is survived by his: sister, Florence; daughter, Ann Dodge; sons, Tom, Andy and Matt; son in law, Pete Dodge; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Agosto, and grandchildren, Bobby, Tony, Adam, Jenna and Avery. He joins his beloved wife Pat of 53 years who passed in 2011.
Robert Raymond Agosto was born on January 13, 1932 in Chicago Illinois into a typical Italian-American family of that period. He was the youngest of 5 children. His parents had immigrated to Chicago from southern Italy at the turn of the century and characteristic of their generation taught their children the value of hard work, honesty, integrity and patriotism. These values would remain with Bob throughout his life. Bob showed an early interest in science with several notable at-home chemistry experiments that left a lasting impression on family, neighbors and the walls of his basement. He excelled academically in school and was the first in his family to graduate from college earning Magna Cum Laude honors in chemical engineering from the University Of Notre Dame in 1953. After a 2 year stint serving his country in the Army, Bob began a distinguished career at Shell Oil Company that spanned over 36 years. Shortly after starting at Shell he met the love of his life, Patricia Becker, and after a brief courtship they were married in Alton, Illinois on April 26, 1958. Ann and twins Tom and Andy quickly followed with Matt a few years later. His early career with Shell took the family back and forth across the United States until they landed at Shell's new corporate headquarters in Houston in 1970 where he and Pat put permanent roots down and raised their four children at their home in Clear Lake Forest where they both lived the remainder of their lives.
After retirement from Shell in 1991, Bob and Pat spent time vacationing in Colorado and South Padre Island. Bob remained intellectually curious through his entire life and it was not uncommon to find a textbook on calculus or astronomy around his house that he used to stay mentally sharp. But next to Pat, his true love was raising tomatoes at which he became an expert with 100 plus tomato bumper crops not uncommon. Later in life he devoted himself tirelessly to the caring of Pat as her health declined.
The family will hold a private memorial service and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Bob's name to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Nassau Bay, Texas. The family would also like to give special thanks to neighbors Scott and Nury Sealing who helped Bob so much during his last years.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019