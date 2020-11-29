1/1
Robert Alfred "Bob" Schlieter
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob"
Alfred Schlieter
1955-2020
Robert "Bob" Alfred Schlieter was born to Alfred Joseph Schlieter and Loraine Jean Schloemer Schlieter in Phoenix, Arizona, on the 17th of November 1955, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 13th of November 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob began his 35-year career with the Houston Fire Department in 1982, rising through the ranks to District Chief (DC). He served as DC to the Galleria operations area for over a decade.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Patricia Kennedy Schlieter; his stepdaughter, Rebekah Elizabeth Gould and her husband Jason Andrew Gould; along with his grandchildren, Olivia Elizabeth Gould and Xavier Andrew Gould. He is also survived by his daughter, Ember Jean Schlieter.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 2nd of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Houston Fire Department Honors will be rendered.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-3000; or to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX, 77030-4123.
Please visit Bob's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed and may be accessed by selecting the "Join Livestream" icon in the service announcement on his page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
grand foyer
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved