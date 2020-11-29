Robert "Bob"
Alfred Schlieter
1955-2020
Robert "Bob" Alfred Schlieter was born to Alfred Joseph Schlieter and Loraine Jean Schloemer Schlieter in Phoenix, Arizona, on the 17th of November 1955, and passed away in Houston on Friday, the 13th of November 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob began his 35-year career with the Houston Fire Department in 1982, rising through the ranks to District Chief (DC). He served as DC to the Galleria operations area for over a decade.
Bob was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Patricia Kennedy Schlieter; his stepdaughter, Rebekah Elizabeth Gould and her husband Jason Andrew Gould; along with his grandchildren, Olivia Elizabeth Gould and Xavier Andrew Gould. He is also survived by his daughter, Ember Jean Schlieter.
A memorial service and celebration of his life is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 2nd of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where Houston Fire Department Honors will be rendered.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-3000; or to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX, 77030-4123.
Please visit Bob's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed and may be accessed by selecting the "Join Livestream" icon in the service announcement on his page.