|
|
Robert Allan Whitman
1929-2019
Robert Allan Whitman, of the Houston area for the last 29 years, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, the 7th of November 2019, at the age of 90. Bob was born on the 15th of September 1929, in Augusta, Maine.
After growing up in a small town in Maine, Bob graduated from Syracuse University in 1951. He began his career in Washington, D.C. with the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor of the Central Intelligence Agency. He retired from the CIA after 25 years of service and a career that afforded him the opportunity to visit almost every country in the world. He then followed his passion into a career in real estate: buying, renovating, and selling homes in the Washington, D.C. area.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hazel Whitman; his older brother Bill and his wife Alvida, and his identical twin brother Richard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betsy; his daughter, Alison Phillips and her husband Jim; Alison's children, David and Andrew Chambers; Andrew's wife Liz and their son Jack; and Jim's daughter Megan.
Bob enjoyed spending time in London during the years he and Betsy had a flat in Kensington and, until recently, at their summer home in Maine where he loved time with family and watching his grandsons learn to boat, sail, and improve their tennis game. He also enjoyed finding and refinishing antiques and following the stock market. He was a deeply caring and generous husband, father, and "Poppa" who also managed, on a personal level, to be incredibly frugal. He will be greatly missed.
The family expresses their deep gratitude for Lee Glover, Bob's primary caregiver for the last three years.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 13th of December, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive, in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family at a reception celebrating Bob's life at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214, PO Box 300630, Houston, Texas 77230-0630.
Please visit Mr. Whitman's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019