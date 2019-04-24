Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Cornerstone United Methodist Church 18081 West Rd Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Robert Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Allen

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert M. Allen

1949-2019

Robert "Bob" Marion Allen was granted his angel wings on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends at his home at his last "Pop" party.

Born December 29, 1949 to Laverne and Marion Allen, Bob was their youngest son. He is preceded in death by his mother and father and sister in law, Judy Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patti Dewees Allen, son Robby Allen and daughter Stephanie Olenick and grandchildren Colton Allen, Caroline Olenick and Sarah Jane Olenick. Bob is also survived by his brothers, Joe and wife Sandy and Bill and wife Marilyn and his loving nieces and nephews.

He grew up in Garden Oaks and attended Garden Oaks Elementary, Hamilton Junior High and graduated from Reagan Highschool in 1968, lettering in golf and football. Bob went to Stephen F. Austin University on a golf scholarship and later attended University of Houston.

Bob worked as a teen in the pro shop at Piney Point Country Club. He started his professional career marketing building supplies to home builders at Pasadena Sash and Door in 1975. He developed a country club community in northwest Houston, Hearthstone in 1978, launching his successful home building and development career. And making many lifetime friends along the way.

Bob's developments include Yaupon Ranch, Park Creek, Riata Ranch, Cypress Point Lake Estates, Wortham Landing, Cross Creek, Oak Landing, and The Reserve at Spring Lake.

He served on the water board as a volunteer for each subdivision he developed. As well as serving on the building and stewardship committees for his church, Cornerstone United Methodist, where he and Patti have been loyal and dedicated members for over 30 years.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying bird hunting, golfing and fishing with his son, brothers, and many relatives and friends. He was a supporter of Quail Consortium, Ducks Unlimited, Houston Golf Association and Gulf Coast Conservational Association and the 100 Club. He enjoyed being a member and comrade of Hearthstone Country Club for over 40 years.

Bob played an integral part in the lives of his children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, watching and supporting them in every facet of their lives. He was a proud uncle watching his nephew in the National Football Championship in 2006.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 18081 West Rd, Houston, TX 77095. Following the service, friends and family will gather at Hearthstone Country Club to share their special memories.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the building fund at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 18081 West Road, Houston, TX 77095. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019