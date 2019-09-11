|
|
Dr. Robert J. Amato
1956-2019
Dr. Robert J. Amato passed away on Sept. 6, 2019. He was born on November 19th, 1956 in New York, NY and was raised in Greenlawn, NY. Bob was beloved by his family, friends, colleagues, and patients.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 am at First Colony Church of Christ 2140 First Colony Blvd. Sugar Land, TX.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Jack Amato, survived by his mother, Irene Amato, of Sugar Land, TX; his sister Lenore Dweck and brother-in law Sean Dweck of New Canaan, CT, his sons, Kyle Amato, of Fort Worth, TX, Quenton Amato, of Houston, TX, and John Parker Amato, of Houston, TX; and niece Zoe Dweck, of New York, NY.
Bob was an avid runner and enjoyed spending time hiking and camping with his older sons, especially in Estes Park, CO. Bob was active in the Houston community and was a devoted coach to youth football and baseball.
Dr. Amato began practicing medicine in 1983. Most recently, he was the Director of Memorial Herman-TMC's Cancer Center, as well as a full professor and Director of The University of Texas Medical School at Houston's oncology division. One of the world's leading experts in the treatment of Genitourinary Cancer, Dr. Amato served as principal or co-principal investigator for more than 45 clinical trials and authored over 100 professional publications. He also served on editorial boards and as a reviewer for numerous professional publications throughout the world.
Dr. Amato was affectionately known by his patients as a brilliant, talented, kind, incredibly optimistic, eternally young, and dedicated doctor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to UTHealth, Dr. Robert Amato Memorial Fund, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321 or, giving.uth.edu/memorial. Gifts will support brain tumor research at UTHealth to improve current treatments for Glioblastoma.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019