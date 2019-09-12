|
Robert "Bob" Amato
1956-2019
On Saturday, September 6, 2019, Dr. Robert "Bob" Amato, DO, loving husband and father of three sons and one step-daughter, passed away from complications of cancer.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jack. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sarah, his two sons from prior marriages, Kyle, Quenton, as well as his son John Parker and his step-daughter, Makenzie Walsh. He is also survived by his mother Irene, his sister, Lenore (Sean) Dweck and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.
The family welcomes you to a visitation service being conducted from 5-7pm on Friday, September 13, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3816 Bellaire Blvd in Houston. A funeral service will take place there at 2pm on Saturday, September 14, as well.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dr. Robert Amato Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321 or http://www.giving.uth.edu/memorial. Contributions will assist to facilitate progression of glioblastoma research and Dr. Amato's lifelong focus on genitourinary cancer research. www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019