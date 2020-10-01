1/1
Robert Atkins Jr.
1946 - 2020
Robert Lee Atkins Jr
1946-2020
Robert (Bob) Lee Atkins, Jr., a friend to many, an associate to many others, a professional football player, a high school and university coach, teacher, and mentor to hundreds died September 22, 2020, at age 74 with his devoted wife at his bedside. He was a loving husband to Dottie Winchester Atkins and proud father of Christopher Eliot Atkins.
A walk-through Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. An Invitational Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Both services will take place at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd. • Houston, TX. 77084; Interment, Paradise Cemetery (North) West Montgomery • Houston, Texas 77088. Masks Required.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
The Church Without Walls
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Church Without Walls
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carolyn Wheat, Atlanta, GA
Friend
