Robert Lee Atkins Jr

1946-2020

Robert (Bob) Lee Atkins, Jr., a friend to many, an associate to many others, a professional football player, a high school and university coach, teacher, and mentor to hundreds died September 22, 2020, at age 74 with his devoted wife at his bedside. He was a loving husband to Dottie Winchester Atkins and proud father of Christopher Eliot Atkins.

A walk-through Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. An Invitational Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 A.M. Both services will take place at The Church Without Walls, 5725 Queenston Blvd. • Houston, TX. 77084; Interment, Paradise Cemetery (North) West Montgomery • Houston, Texas 77088. Masks Required.



