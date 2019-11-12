|
Robert W. "Bobby" Baker
1942-2019
With sadness we announce the passing of Robert W. "Bobby" Baker, on Saturday, the 9th of November 2019, at the age of 77. He was born on the 2nd of November 1942.
Bob enjoyed flying planes while attending the University of Texas. Bob graduated from UT with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and was recruited as a Systems Analyst for NASA during the first walk on the moon. Bob's career as a Systems Analyst took him around the world many times. Upon returning from Jakarta, Indonesia Bob founded a popular restaurant in downtown Houston called The Texas Spud Company. In addition to The Texas Spud Company, Bob established Baker Gulf Enterprises where he became a successful real estate investor.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Albert & Mary, and brother Albert, Jr. He is survived by his life partner, Leo Knoll; sister, Marti Jones; brother-in-law, Robert Jones; nephews, Nick Jones & Ben Jones; cousins, Carolyn, Jennifer, Melissa, Sydney & Sasha Plessner; and lifelong friends Debra Jones and Harold Sides, all who loved him dearly and will never forget his quick wit, intelligence and ultimate caring for those around him.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until eight o'clock this evening Tuesday, the 12th of November, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service is to be conducted at half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 13th of November, at St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 5311 Mercer Street in Houston.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nick Jones, Ben Jones, Tino Bermudez, Nick Meraz, Jack Koker and Anthony Clunn.
The interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Historic Hollywood Cemetery in Houston.
memories and words of comfort and condolence may be left electronically for his family.
