Robert Halasi Barr, Jr

1953-2019

Robert H. "Bob" Barr, Jr, of Friendswood, TX reposed Sunday, March 3 at home. Born September 27, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Betty Barr, Bob was the eldest of three children.

Bob graduated from Sam Rayburn High School in 1971 and the University of Houston with a degree in accounting. He retired from Harper & Pearson in 2015 as a CPA specializing in forensic accounting.

An active member of Friendswood United Methodist Church, Bob served regularly as an usher and volunteered in many different capacities.

Bob is survived by his parents Dr. Robert and Betty Barr, his brother Fr. David (& Luanne) Barr, his sister Cyndi (& Kyle) Frohling, his nephew and nieces Sam, Christi, Madisen, Savanah, and Halasi, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Tuesday, March 19, at 11am at Friendswood United Methodist Church located at 110 N Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, TX. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Bob's name. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019