Robert Joseph Bays
1937-2019
Joe Bays, 82, of Baytown, TX passed away August 15, 2019. He was born in Percilla, TX on February 6, 1937 to Jack and Izola Bays. A standout football star at Marshall High School and a knack for sports got him the ability to play for Stephen F. Austin. An unfortunate injury sidelined him but began Joe's military career. His career took him around the world and allowed him to once again show his love for sport. Joe had the privilege of playing baseball for a number of years around the world with the US Air Force. Joe and his late wife, Claire, settled in Baytown where Joe quickly made a name for himself in the insurance business working for Allstate. After a long career, he retired, and was able to further enjoy his hobbies of hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the CCA, the TSRA, and the NRA. Joe will be remembered for his tenacious spirit and unwavering kindness and generosity. He is preceded in death by his late Claire Dickey Bays, with whom he was married to for 41 years. He is survived by his sister, Zuma Hall, numerous nephews and nieces, and his beloved wife Linda, her children, James, Robert, and Katie, and her extended family. The family will be holding a celebration of life on Tuesday, August 20th at 6:30pm at Navarre Funeral Home located at 2444 Rollingbrook Dr. Baytown, TX 77521. Joe will be buried at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019