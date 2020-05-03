Robert Bruce "Bob" Bell

1963-2020

Robert Bruce "Bob" Bell, 56, of Houston, Texas died April 9, 2020, at 12:35 a.m. at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital of complications from pneumonia.

Bob was born May 3, 1963, in Kansas City Missouri to Patrick and Sandra (Johnson) Bell. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, Kansas in 1982 and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Bob worked in Chicago and southern California before becoming a Houston area resident in 2005.

He is survived by his son, Tyler (Kerry) McCready, of DuPont, Washington; his mother and stepfather, Sandy and Victor Dobras of Newport Beach, California; his sisters Brenda (Jon) Bacha and Linda Bell Lewin; his aunt, Jaren Whitsitt; his uncle, Martin Johnson; his former wife, Megan McCready; and his cousins, niece, nephew, and great nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Bell.

Bob was a long-time member of Alcoholics Anonymous and his family sends their love and gratitude to the Old Town Spring AA group.

A memorial service will be scheduled in his beloved southern California when Covid travel restrictions are lifted and the family can safely gather.



