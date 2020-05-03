Robert Bell
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Bruce "Bob" Bell
1963-2020
Robert Bruce "Bob" Bell, 56, of Houston, Texas died April 9, 2020, at 12:35 a.m. at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital of complications from pneumonia.
Bob was born May 3, 1963, in Kansas City Missouri to Patrick and Sandra (Johnson) Bell. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, Kansas in 1982 and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence.
Bob worked in Chicago and southern California before becoming a Houston area resident in 2005.
He is survived by his son, Tyler (Kerry) McCready, of DuPont, Washington; his mother and stepfather, Sandy and Victor Dobras of Newport Beach, California; his sisters Brenda (Jon) Bacha and Linda Bell Lewin; his aunt, Jaren Whitsitt; his uncle, Martin Johnson; his former wife, Megan McCready; and his cousins, niece, nephew, and great nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Bell.
Bob was a long-time member of Alcoholics Anonymous and his family sends their love and gratitude to the Old Town Spring AA group.
A memorial service will be scheduled in his beloved southern California when Covid travel restrictions are lifted and the family can safely gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Houston
2901 West Loop South Suite 102
Houston, TX 77027
7135331690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved