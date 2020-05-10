Robert Bentley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Karl Bentley
1940-2020
Bob passed away peacefully May 1,2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn, Son Bobby Jr., Step Daughter, Kathy Melloy, Step Son Bill Murphy. Grandchildren Sean Murphy, Kylie Melloy, Hunter Bentley. Brothers Ric Bentley, Ron Bentley.
Served in the Army in Turkey. Avid lifetime Amateur Radio operator (WW5OO).
In lieu of flowers donation to Katy Amateur Radio Society or Venture Christian Church, Katy
Memorial service will be at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Family First Cremation Services
25702 Aldine Westfield Rd.
Spring, TX 77373
(281) 541-0291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved