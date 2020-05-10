Robert Karl Bentley
1940-2020
Bob passed away peacefully May 1,2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn, Son Bobby Jr., Step Daughter, Kathy Melloy, Step Son Bill Murphy. Grandchildren Sean Murphy, Kylie Melloy, Hunter Bentley. Brothers Ric Bentley, Ron Bentley.
Served in the Army in Turkey. Avid lifetime Amateur Radio operator (WW5OO).
In lieu of flowers donation to Katy Amateur Radio Society or Venture Christian Church, Katy
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.