Robert Karl Bentley

1940-2020

Bob passed away peacefully May 1,2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn, Son Bobby Jr., Step Daughter, Kathy Melloy, Step Son Bill Murphy. Grandchildren Sean Murphy, Kylie Melloy, Hunter Bentley. Brothers Ric Bentley, Ron Bentley.

Served in the Army in Turkey. Avid lifetime Amateur Radio operator (WW5OO).

In lieu of flowers donation to Katy Amateur Radio Society or Venture Christian Church, Katy

Memorial service will be at a later date.



