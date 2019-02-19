Robert L. Bernstein

1926-2019

Robert L. Bernstein passed away on February 17, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Tiby of 68 years, children Bob Jr and Roberta Bernstein, Cindy Blustein, Andy and Wendy Bernstein, Amy Bernstein; grandchildren Anita and Eric Bormaster, Adam and Allison Blustein, Ashley and Neal Hoffman, Stacy Bernstein, Steven and Kelly Blustein, Brian Bernstein and Rebecca Bernstein; and great-grandchildren Charlie, Sloan and Russell Bormaster.

Bob was born in 1926 to Abe and Rose Bernstein. After WWII he sold war surplus supplies in partnership with his lifelong friend Eddie Perwien. He was very proud of his partnership with Eddie which continues today after 70 years. Globemaster imported hand tools from around the world and were distributed nationwide with nine sales office/warehouses and over 500 salespeople. Bob built a large manufacturing and injection molding plant at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. As the years went by, Bob and Ed transitioned Globemaster into a real estate holding company with offices and warehouses in Houston and throughout the country. Bob was a businessman through and through. He was smart, tough, fair and well respected. Many sought his advice and counsel.

Bob and Tiby lived the life of dreams. When Bob told Tiby's parents he was going to marry their daughter, he was asked what his plans were. He said he was going to have a boy, a girl, a boy and then another girl, then retire at the age of 50. They told Bob, you can't plan things like that. Bob said HE could. And he did just that. Bob and Tiby traveled the world. In 1965 they moved their family to Houston Texas. They had homes in Houston, April Sound, and Scottsdale Arizona.

Bob loved to fly. He obtained a commercial pilot license with an instrument rating and flew several planes under the call sign N59BB.

Most of all, Bob loved his Tiby and kids. He ran the roost and we will miss him greatly. The force of his spirit will always be strong and will continue with us forever. We love you Dad.

Bob and his family are very thankful for the support, care, and love of his caregivers; Brenda Morado, Marcia Bailey, and Mary Tuazon.

There will be a private burial and Shiva.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .