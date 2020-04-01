|
|
Robert Lester Black
1938-2020
Robert Lester Black was born in Austin, Texas on June 5, 1938 to Darold Lester Black and Jesse Ella Black, and passed away on March 20, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, daughter Marsha, brother Clinton and sisters Leal and Annie. He survived by his wife Edna, son Jeff, daughters, Debbie, Janet, and Robin, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Bob graduated from Lamar High School in 1956. He loved sports and closely followed all the Houston teams. He was an avid fisherman. Bob served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion in West Columbia. Bob was a member of the Sweeny Church of Christ and the West Columbia Lions Club. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020