Robert "Bob" Donald Brown
1919-2020
Robert "Bob" Donald Brown was born on the 22nd of November 1919, in Rochester, Minnesota, and moved to Houston in 1949. He passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday, the 19th of July 2020. Bob was the son of Charles Dammeran Brown, then mayor of Rochester, and Emma Hurst Swartzendruver.
He is survived by his two children, David Hurst Brown and his wife Karen Kennedy Brown, and Louise Brown Conway and her husband Timothy Michael Conway III. He leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Lillian Brown and her husband Michael Schaefer, William Dammeran Brown, Anne Louise Conway Blanchard and her husband Brett, Caroline Francis Conway Lipscomb and her husband Stephen, and Timothy Michael Conway IV; his two beloved great-grandchildren, Louise Francis Lipscomb and Robert "Bo" Bookman Blanchard.
Bob graduated from Shattuck School, an Episcopal-affiliated boarding school in Faribault, Minnesota. He attended the College of William and Mary and the University of Virginia at Charlottesville, and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He enlisted in the U.S. Army before Pearl Harbor and was discharged with the rank of Second Lieutenant.
Bob graduated from the University of Virginia in 1946 and began in the investment banking business with Blyth & Co. in New York City. He opened Blyth & Co.'s Houston office and then opened his own investment brokerage firm, Robert D. Brown & Co. He subsequently joined his friends Bill Wareing and Tom Ball in forming Brown, Wareing, Ball & Co.
In 1969 Bob formed Robert D. Brown Investment Counsel Inc., which served investment advisory clients for fifty-one years.
Bob had a life-long interest in the Canadian exploration and production business, enjoyed many trips to Canada, and was a member of the Petroleum Clubs in Houston and Calgary.
Bob's diverse interests included astronomy and archeology. He was a member of the Briar Club and the Farmington Country Club in Charlottesville. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and, for many years, was a member of the Port Bay Hunting and Fishing Club in Rockport, Texas.
He was a member of The Church of St. John the Divine for over seventy years.
The family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Blvd., Houston, TX, 77019; or the charity of your choice
.
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.