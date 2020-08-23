Bob was a neighbor for several years on the same floor of a high-rise overlooking Hermann Park & the Medical Center. We shared a mutual enjoyment of baseball and I was honored to be able to share my season tickets with him to Rice baseball when UT came to town to play. It wasn’t long before a UT faithful would recognize the former star. But it wasn’t just a “fan” like me hanging with an “all-star” like him but it was a neighbor enjoying a pleasant time with a “good guy” who lived down the hall. Our sympathies are with Kathie & his entire family.

Michael Rash

Neighbor