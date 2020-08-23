Robert F. (Bob) Brock
1927-2020
Robert Fenton Brock, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed peacefully into the presence of the LORD on August 16, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas to Robert Frank and Alma Sealock Brock on October 11, 1927. He married Katherine Staats in 1969 and they had 51 wonderful years together.
Bob graduated from Reagan High School in Houston. He received a BBA from the University of Texas in 1951 having lettered in baseball 1948-1950 on 3 Southwest Conference and two National Championship teams. He was a 2nd team All-American in 1950 and signed with the Boston Red Sox. His baseball career ended due to an injury. He was elected to the University of Texas Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2011.
After serving two years in the U. S. Army, he worked for Mid-Continent Supply Co. as a field salesman from 1953-55. In 1956 he began a twelve-year sales career with IBM in Houston becoming a sales manager. Later he served as Business Manager of the Mental Health & Mental Retardation Authority of Harris County working until his retirement in 1989.
Bob attended the University of Houston part-time, was elected to the Beta Alpha Psi National Honor Fraternity for Accountants in 1973, received an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Houston, and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1975. He was a former member of the Texas Society of CPAs, and National Association of Accountants.
He served as President of the Longhorn Hall of Honor and President of the Lettermen's Association. He was a former board member and Executive Vice President of the Bluebonnet Bowl. He enjoyed all sports throughout his life participating in many, especially tennis and snow skiing.
Bob wanted all to know that he did his most important work later in his life as he became a more dedicated Christian serving as Director of Missions at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was a board member of Interfaith Ministries and helped to develop the jail chaplaincy program. He went on mission trips to Uganda, Russia, Siberia and Kazakhstan. However, to him being elected Elder at his church was his most outstanding achievement and much more important than the recognition he received in his sports and business careers. Of the many blessings God gave him, the most important one was eternal life through his Lord Jesus Christ and the next was his family.
Bob is predeceased by his first wife Jean Granberry, his sister Miriam Linsmier, brothers Frank and Bill, and grandson Stephen Condon. He is survived by his wife Kathie, daughters Bobette (Matt) Down, Jeanmarie (Tim) Tade, Mary (Walt) Feuerstack, Carol (Jimmie Hauge) Colwell, sons Steve (Bouchra) Condon, and John Condon, grandchildren Daniel and Joseph Down, Caroline and Miles Tade, Michelle Smith, Joe Nathan, Dami Lugo, Suzanne Garmon, Andrew, Adam and Ryan Condon, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church (www.cepc.org
), 8300 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions Fund at CEPC or to the charity of your choice
.