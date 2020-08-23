1/1
Robert Brock
1927 - 2020
Robert F. (Bob) Brock
1927-2020
Robert Fenton Brock, beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle passed peacefully into the presence of the LORD on August 16, 2020. He was born in Houston, Texas to Robert Frank and Alma Sealock Brock on October 11, 1927. He married Katherine Staats in 1969 and they had 51 wonderful years together.
Bob graduated from Reagan High School in Houston. He received a BBA from the University of Texas in 1951 having lettered in baseball 1948-1950 on 3 Southwest Conference and two National Championship teams. He was a 2nd team All-American in 1950 and signed with the Boston Red Sox. His baseball career ended due to an injury. He was elected to the University of Texas Longhorn Hall of Honor in 2011.
After serving two years in the U. S. Army, he worked for Mid-Continent Supply Co. as a field salesman from 1953-55. In 1956 he began a twelve-year sales career with IBM in Houston becoming a sales manager. Later he served as Business Manager of the Mental Health & Mental Retardation Authority of Harris County working until his retirement in 1989.
Bob attended the University of Houston part-time, was elected to the Beta Alpha Psi National Honor Fraternity for Accountants in 1973, received an M.S. in Accountancy from the University of Houston, and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1975. He was a former member of the Texas Society of CPAs, and National Association of Accountants.
He served as President of the Longhorn Hall of Honor and President of the Lettermen's Association. He was a former board member and Executive Vice President of the Bluebonnet Bowl. He enjoyed all sports throughout his life participating in many, especially tennis and snow skiing.
Bob wanted all to know that he did his most important work later in his life as he became a more dedicated Christian serving as Director of Missions at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church. He was a board member of Interfaith Ministries and helped to develop the jail chaplaincy program. He went on mission trips to Uganda, Russia, Siberia and Kazakhstan. However, to him being elected Elder at his church was his most outstanding achievement and much more important than the recognition he received in his sports and business careers. Of the many blessings God gave him, the most important one was eternal life through his Lord Jesus Christ and the next was his family.
Bob is predeceased by his first wife Jean Granberry, his sister Miriam Linsmier, brothers Frank and Bill, and grandson Stephen Condon. He is survived by his wife Kathie, daughters Bobette (Matt) Down, Jeanmarie (Tim) Tade, Mary (Walt) Feuerstack, Carol (Jimmie Hauge) Colwell, sons Steve (Bouchra) Condon, and John Condon, grandchildren Daniel and Joseph Down, Caroline and Miles Tade, Michelle Smith, Joe Nathan, Dami Lugo, Suzanne Garmon, Andrew, Adam and Ryan Condon, eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church (www.cepc.org), 8300 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions Fund at CEPC or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ Evangelical Presbyterian Church
August 22, 2020
Bob was a neighbor for several years on the same floor of a high-rise overlooking Hermann Park & the Medical Center. We shared a mutual enjoyment of baseball and I was honored to be able to share my season tickets with him to Rice baseball when UT came to town to play. It wasn’t long before a UT faithful would recognize the former star. But it wasn’t just a “fan” like me hanging with an “all-star” like him but it was a neighbor enjoying a pleasant time with a “good guy” who lived down the hall. Our sympathies are with Kathie & his entire family.
Michael Rash
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
Since I was a child, he always made me feel relevant. He would kneel down, to eye level, and listen patiently with calming words of encouragement. He never brushed one aside or seemed too busy to listen. This continued throughout his life of comforting others. He was a lovely good and patient man with stalwart dear Kathie by his side and the hub bub of a vibrant family to brighten their days. Heartfelt prayers for all that grace will soothe your hearts. Bob is out in the fields with God now!
Melissa May
Friend
August 21, 2020
BOB and I were in the army together at Ft. Sam Houston in 1951 & 1952. We played baseball there for two years. We were good friends.
My condolences go out to the family.
Gordon Bloomfield
Served In Military Together
August 20, 2020
Baseball days at UT
Kathie
Spouse
August 20, 2020
Bob was fun to be with. He was a devoted family man who kept in active touch with generations of his and his wife's extended family. He was a man of faith; admired and loved by many . -Barton Ellison, Brother in law.
BARTON ELLISON
Family
