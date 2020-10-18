1/1
Robert Brooks
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Brooks
1933-2020
Robert George Brooks, 87, of Houston, TX passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1933 in Elgin, Bastrop County, TX, the son of Robert Levi and Leonda Brooks.
Robert is preceded in death by his wife Bernice (Sivek) Brooks. Surviving are his children, Shirley Montgomery, Joyce (Andrew) Chisholm, Robert (Marilyn) Brooks, Roger Brooks, Ronald G. (Patricia) Brooks; five grandchildren, Allen Dixon, Logan Chisholm, Bryan Brooks, Joshua Brooks and Ronald J. Brooks; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to concerns around COVID-19 Robert's service will be private at Pat H. Foley & Company and his internment will be at Houston National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
7138696261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pat H. Foley & Company

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved