Robert G. Brooks1933-2020Robert George Brooks, 87, of Houston, TX passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1933 in Elgin, Bastrop County, TX, the son of Robert Levi and Leonda Brooks.Robert is preceded in death by his wife Bernice (Sivek) Brooks. Surviving are his children, Shirley Montgomery, Joyce (Andrew) Chisholm, Robert (Marilyn) Brooks, Roger Brooks, Ronald G. (Patricia) Brooks; five grandchildren, Allen Dixon, Logan Chisholm, Bryan Brooks, Joshua Brooks and Ronald J. Brooks; and six great-grandchildren.Due to concerns around COVID-19 Robert's service will be private at Pat H. Foley & Company and his internment will be at Houston National Cemetery.