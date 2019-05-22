Home

Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 624-0500
Robert Brush


Robert Brush Obituary
Robert S. Brush
1926-2019
Robert Sidney Brush passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at his home in New Braunfels, Tx. Robert (Bob) was born on September 22, 1926, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the oldest of four children born to the late Robert Lowell and Lesta (Hall) Brush. He was preceded in death by his wife June Rose (Perkins) Brush and his brother Tom Brush. Bob is survived by his sister Louise Thorp, his brother Charles Brush, his four children Kirk Brush, Robert Brush, Kenneth Brush, and Susanna (Brush) Harrison. For full obituary see luxfhcares.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2019
