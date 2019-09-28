|
|
Robert Buck
Buchanan
1947-2019
Robert (Buck Bobbie, Bob) Buchanan, 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born a native Houstonian on December 18, 1947 and dearly loved the Spring Branch area where he was raised.
He leaves behind his loving, significant other of 25 years, Paula Kleiman; daughter, Jamie Knuth and husband Marland; granddaughters, Melyssa Knuth and Mariah Knuth; sister, Sharon Long; niece, Sherry Scheck and husband Ronnie; great nephew, Kyle Scheck; stepdaughters, Angie LeDeoux and husband Dan, and Billie Frausto and husband Jessie; stepsons, Dr. Thomas Price and wife Donna, and Bobby Phillips; grandsons, Christopher and Sean Price and granddaughters, Samantha Tarbutton and Savannah Price.
Buck became a Life Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1980, volunteering on the Corral Club Committee. Buck was a member of the Salt Grass Trail Ride, hanging his hat at Wagon 8, Ride for the Brand. He treasured being a Director on the Board of the former Houston Farm and Ranch Club. With all his heart he volunteered for the Harris County Fair and enjoyed raising money with friends for the St. Jude's Trail Ride.
Buck graduated from Spring Branch High School in 1965, and then attended college. He was a partner in a coin shop and then landed his career in sales at JC PENNEY'S, retiring in 1994. Buck was an avid collector and a familiar face at estate sales. His collection and knowledge of Aladdin lamps was impressive.
A brief visitation is planned for 10:30 AM Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM.
Buck Buchanan's heart of gold will be missed by many.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019