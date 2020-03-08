Home

Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9212
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Hilda United Methodist Cemetery
Hilda, TX
Robert Burch


1928 - 2020
Robert Burch Obituary
Robert Burch
1928-2020
Robert Earl Burch of Fredericksburg passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born on August 16, 1928 to Robert Reid and Mary Edna Bateman Burch in Franklinton LA. He married Bobbye Mae Miller on July 31, 1954 in Houston TX.
He is survived by his children David Burch and wife Phyllis of Austin, Lisa Stengel and husband Steve of Doss; 4 grandchildren Kasey Burton and husband Jeffery, Chase Stengel , Reed Burch and Kelly Burch; 2 great grandchildren Audrey and Reagan Burton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bobbye Mae Burch and sister Mary Louise Burpo.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday March 10 at 11:00a.m. in the Hilda United Methodist Cemetery in Hilda TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Hilda United Methodist Cemetery, or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.fredericksburg-funerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
