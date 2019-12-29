|
|
Dr. Robert Austin Campbell
1932-2019
Dr. Robert Austin
Campbell, a selfless man of deep faith, integrity, and humility - a beloved son, brother, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and entrusted friend - passed gently into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. He reflected the best of life's principles and espoused a sense of duty which defined his commitment, patriotic pride, and longtime service to the United States Dental Corps.
Dr. Campbell was born to Helen and Austin Campbell at home in Sabinal, Texas on December 24, 1932. He was a country boy who loved fishing and hunting - an adventurer and explorer at heart. He excelled in all academics and sports at Abilene Christian and went onto Baylor Dental College with didactic training at Georgetown University in Washington, DC and Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland. His residency and clinical training in Periodontics were undertaken at Tripler General Hospital in Hawaii. Throughout his service in the military he was the recipient of numerous honors and medals for his performance in senior dental and staff positions.
Dr. Campbell is predeceased by his parents, his sister Barbara Campbell Wallace, and his beloved daughter Brenda Rene' Epps. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shanahan Campbell, his granddaughter Toni Pirrello, and her three girls Kylie, Sofie, and Aydan.
For information on Dr. Campbell's funeral service, please reference: www.IntegrityFuneral.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019