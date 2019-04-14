Robert "Bob" Canfield

1931-2019

Robert "Bob" Canfield, age 87, of Alvin, Texas passed away April 3, 2019 in Friendswood, Texas. Bob was born October 17, 1931 in Springfield, Illinois and was a resident of Alvin for over 55 years. He loved to travel and was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, former Grand Knight of the Alvin-Manvel Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed his younger years umpiring all ages from little league to college baseball. He was also an accomplished woodworker and made numerous pieces of furniture in his garage shop.

He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Europe where he was able to attend the coronation parade for Queen Elizabeth II with his brother, Floyd. After returning from the service he enrolled at the University of Illinois at Champaign. During this time he met the love of his life, Agnes, and they were married in 1956 in Springfield. He received his Chemical Engineering degree in 1958 and started his career at Monsanto in Sauget, IL, near St. Louis. He and Aggie lived in Belleville, IL, where they had two sons, Douglas and Raymond. The family moved to Alvin in 1962 when Bob was transferred to work on the construction and startup of the Chocolate Bayou Plant. Bob was a highly regarded technical resource and received several patents during his career at Monsanto. After retiring from Monsanto he went to work as Technology VP in a chemical technology licensing firm, Partec Resources. He was able to travel extensively and during his longer assignments, Aggie would accompany him. They had extended stays in Brazil, Australia, Finland, France, and Hawaii where they made numerous friends. After retiring he and Aggie continued to travel some until she passed in 2006. He then gave the travel bug to his granddaughter, Jessica, and they traveled around the US and Europe.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes, parents, Albert and Anna, and brother, Floyd. He is survived by his sons, Doug Canfield and wife Robin of Friendswood, Ray Canfield and wife Lisa of Austin, granddaughter, Jessica Otten and husband Jeff of Pearland, great-grandchildren, Elinor and Dougie, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Alvin with lunch in the parish hall afterward.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brazoria County Association for Children with Handicaps (BACH), 120 Hospital Drive, Angleton, TX 77515; www.bacheci.org

Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneral home.net Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary