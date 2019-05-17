Robert H. Carlson

1928-2019

Robert (Bob) Harris Carlson of Sugar Land, Texas went home to Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2019. Robert was born on November 13, 1928 in the Houston Heights. Robert is preceded in death by his wife Patsy, his parents Ernest and Leonora Carlson, brother Ernest, and son Robert. He is survived by his children , Steve, Lila Jean, and Bryan. Grandchildren Hailey, Andrew, Seth, and Tim. Niece and nephews Jan, Jon, Jim and Dan. He is a graduate of Reagan High School Class of 1947. He served in US Air Force. He received his Bachelors Degree from University of Houston where he was a Letterman in Track. In 1952 he married Patsy Bryan. He was a member of Second Baptist Church for over 30 years where he served in the Prayer and Heart to Heart ministries. He loved Jesus, his family, his church and Sunday school class Higher Ground, Pastor Ed Young, friends, sports and fishing. We love him and will miss him. Burial at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery, Rosenberg, Texas. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary