Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Angels located in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of Angels located in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Robert Chambliss Obituary
Robert Chambliss
1983-2019
Robert Preston Chambliss, 35, of Clear Lake (Houston), Texas, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born in Webster, Texas on November 12, 1983.
Bob attended Clear Lake High and had a passion for Science Fiction and movies. He is survived by his parents Joe Preston and Marcia Jeanelle (Jeanes) Chambliss; his sister, Michelle Jeanea (Chambliss) Collins with husband Jeremiah, his niece Coralyn Hope Collins and nephew Joel David Collins.
Family will begin receiving friends on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Angels located in the Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 7, 2019
