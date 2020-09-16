Robert Charles (Bob) Christopher
1927-2020
Robert Charles (Bob) Christopher, age 93, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 12, 2020, in Houston, Texas, with his son by his side. Bob had recently defeated the Covid-19 virus. He was tough and treated the virus like a bad cold, but age and other infirmities finally prevailed. Bob was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 1, 1927 to William and Wilma Christopher, who preceded him in death. After graduating from Tulsa's Central High School, Bob enlisted in the Navy as soon as he was able while war raged in the Pacific. He completed boot camp, whereupon the Japanese surrendered. Bob then toured the Far East with the Navy, returning to Tulsa to attend the University of Tulsa on the G.I. Bill. After graduating with a business degree in hand, Bob entered the business world where he worked and excelled in sales. In 1954, Bob married the love of his life, Peggy Jean Stanford.
Bob and Peggy moved to Dallas in 1960 where he continued his sales career. In the late 1960s, a successful start-up investment allowed Bob to retire. Finding retirement unsatisfying, Bob returned to sales at Koral Industries, a manufacturing plant in Ennis, Texas. Bob ultimately bought Koral in 1980. He reluctantly retired when he sold Koral in 2014. Bob moved to Houston to be closer to his son, Vance, and his daughter-in-law, Tracy, after Peggy's death in 2015. Peggy and Bob were married for 61 years. Bob enjoyed independent living at the Forum in Houston, where he made many new friends.
Bob was a devoted family man. Although he worked hard and was successful in sales, as an investor, and as an entrepreneur, Bob always spent time providing and caring for his family. Raised a Baptist in Tulsa, Bob and Peggy joined the Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas. He returned to his Baptist roots when he moved to Houston attending First Baptist Church.
Bob had an uncanny business sense and an encyclopedic memory for family events and timelines. He could name the 1937 Tulsa Oiler infield until late into the 2000's. He instilled his love of sports and competition in Vance. Bob was an excellent all-around athlete who was long, lean, and strong. He had an excellent baseball arm, was a clutch golfer, and a crack rifle shot. The Great Depression and the need to move and work in the family painting business prevented him from settling in any one school so that he could exhibit those talents on a ball field or in a gym. He did enjoy playing golf with Vance and coaching his sports teams. Regardless of what life threw at him, Bob persevered. There were times when family health and business calamities seemed insurmountable, but Bob never backed down, never gave up, and ultimately found a way to overcome whatever challenges life threw at him. When asked by his doctor if he suffered from depression, Bob replied without hesitation, "Don't believe in it."
Bob is survived by Vance and his wife Tracy, as well as his three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren whom he cherished: granddaughter Sarah Foley and husband Chris and their children Adela and Julia; granddaughter Julia George and husband Aaron and their children Eli and Ruth; grandson Jeff Christopher and wife Elizabeth and their children Claire and Florence. Bob is also survived by his older brother Bill and younger brother Jim who live in Tulsa and like Bob are made of very stern stuff.
We would like to thank Madeline Goldsmith at the Forum for keeping an eye on Bob, especially during the time of Covid-19. Thanks also to Houston Hospice, which allowed Bob to spend his last days in peace and comfort with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00pm and concluding with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park. For online condolences please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com