Robert Charles

Schlagal, Jr.

1929-2019

On April 20th, 2019, Lt. Col (ret) Robert C. Schlagal, age 89, left this world to see the face of Jesus. He was preceded in death by his brother John L. Schlagal, sisters Sue Meyers and Martha Snell, and cherished grandson Seann Michael Rea. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Alice Rita, their daughter Trudy G. Rea, son-in-law Dr. Steven Rea, son Bobby Schlagal and daughter-in-law Donita. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

His journey began on November 21, 1929, on a small farm near Crowell, Texas. Soon after his birth the family resided in Rankin, Texas, where his interests in agriculture, natural resources, and production of oil and gas began to evolve. Robert graduated from Crowell High School which led his educational pathway to Texas A&M University. Ultimately, he received a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University. The United States Air Force guided him to the University of Michigan, where he received his master's degree in Electrical Engineering and completed a dual enrollment program focused on guided missile development. His love of aviation flourished through the opportunities provided by the military, including the navigation of B-52 bombers and C-130's. A decade of his military career was spent with the White Sands Missile and Drone Division. During this time, he participated in the design and launch of the first space craft landing on Mars in 1965. The Vietnam War took him into the jungles of south east Asia, where he flew C-130's to carry our fallen soldier's home.

Robert's retirement from the Air Force at age 42, led him to West Texas where new opportunities arose. For nearly two decades, he was employed as a petroleum engineer by Harrison's Oil Co., producing in the Ozona and Sonora areas. In the early 1990's, he and his brother John L. continued to develop a formidable business that spanned 60 years, the Schlagal Brothers Oil Company.

Robert Charles Schlagal, known for his many military and business accomplishments, will be remembered most for his un-wavering faith and love in Jesus Christ. He will be remembered as a man of his word, a man of honor, who valued his faith, family, and friends above all else. His devotion to missionary work and the support of Alamo Heights Baptist Church will never be forgotten.

The family received friends on Friday April 26, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Alamo Heights Baptist Church in Midland. A private family burial followed at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Steven Rea, Owen Yoakum, Chuck Schlagal, Mark Dillinger, Gary Peacock and Christopher Schlagal. Honorary pallbearers will be his lifelong friends, Bob Wilson and Gene Butler.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to Alamo Heights Baptist Church or the .

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary