Robert Yancey Clark

1971-2019



It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Yancey Clark, age 47, announce that he left us unexpectedly on June 7, 2019.

Bobby was born November 1, 1971 to Betty Rae Clark and Robert P. Clark and was raised in Houston, TX. He graduated from Alief -Hastings High School in 1990 and attended Wharton Junior College in Wharton, TX.

Bobby starting working at Spring Branch Honda in 1995 and then went to work at Mercedes Benz in Sugar Land, TX in 2003 as one of the original employees in the Parts Department when the dealership first opened up. He remained a loyal employee there for 14 years until his balance disability forced him to retire in 2017.

Bobby was dearly loved by his family, friends and co-workers. He loved fishing, hunting and travelling, the Astros, UH Cougars and the Texans. He will be fondly remembered for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.

Bobby is survived by his mother and father, his loving aunt, Grace C. Gaines and her husband, Dr. Larry Gaines, his loving aunt, Val C. Powell and her husband, Russel Powell, and four loving cousins , other relatives in Virginia and North Carolina, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., June 13, 2019 at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S Kirkwood, Stafford TX 77477.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that any memorial contributions in his name be made to The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX. 77030 Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019