Robert Clinton "Clint" Green
1937-2020
Robert Clinton "Clint" Green, 82, was born in Brenham Texas to Willie and Emily Green April 25, 1937 and passed peacefully into God's arms at his home on April 7, 2020 surrounded by his daughters.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his brother, Milton, his daughters, Shirley Kinchen (Michael), Susan Clawson (Jim Jr.), Sharon Glenn (Paul), son Robert Green Jr. (Crystal), six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Clint is also survived by his beloved dog, Ella.
Clint served in the Army National Guard and was a lifetime member of the Sons of Hermann, Brenham Lodge.
Clint moved from Brenham to Galveston Texas in 1958 and began working as a mechanic at Bill Brown Chevrolet with his brother and brother in laws. He later became an Operations Mechanic for the Lipton Tea Plant in Galveston and worked there until it's closing in 1990. He continued his career in the tea industry working for Celestial Seasonings and Harris Freeman Tea in various locations including Colorado, Virginia, Georgia, California and India until his retirement. Clint moved back to the Gulf Coast from Spring Texas in 2018 to be near his daughters who cared for him until his death.
Clint cherished family time, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Astros. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with his friends. He loved family get togethers and playing cards and dominoes with his brothers and sisters.
For the health and safety of family and friends, a private service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, 2 pm at Forest Park East, Webster Texas. Interment will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Gay Hill Texas with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020