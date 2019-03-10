Home

BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
View Map
Robert Clinton Hightower Jr.


Robert Clinton Hightower Jr. Obituary
Robert Clinton
Hightower, Jr.
1948-2019
Robert Clinton Hightower, Jr., 70, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen Hightower; his parents Robert Clinton (Johnnie Louise) Hightower and brother James Hightower. He is survived by his four children and their spouses: Robert Clinton (Sarah) Hightower III; Natalie (John) Stewart; Lisa (Paul) Normand; Michelle (Glen) Hall, as well as 6 grandsons: Zach, Ashton, Trey, Will, Aaron and John, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings: Glenda (Jim) Barker; Janice (Anthony deceased) Russo; Sharon (Jerry) Carleo; Timothy Hightower, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School class of 1966 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Houston. Robert worked hard all his life as a successful entrepreneur, notably as Houston's first and most well-known ticket broker. He was the ultimate social butterfly and will be deeply missed by those he touched with his warmth, humor and youthful spirit. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from ten until two o'clock in the afternoon with a service at noon at Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services, 1734 W. Alabama Street in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
