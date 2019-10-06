|
Robert Roland (Bob) Cobb
1931-2019
Robert Roland (Bob) Cobb passed away during the evening of September 28, 2019 Bob was born January 31, 1931 in Waco, Texas to Hilmon J. Cobb and Leonita O. Torn Cobb who Bob loved very dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife Merle, his two children Karee Kimbro and Cameron Cobb, his grandchildren Ryan Kimbro and Kellee Kimbro, and cousins Sam Torn, Susan Torn Young, Margie Torn Patrick, and Pat Torn Alexander.
The thing Bob cherished most in his life was his sweet wife Merle with whom he shared all those happy years since their marriage in 1951. Bob and Merle began in Houston working and raising their children, later settling in Brenham in 1998 after retirement. Bob and Merle have shared such a happy life together in their beautiful home (designed by Merle) in the countryside of rural Brenham.
Bob loved and played all kinds of sports, and especially loved his Texas Aggies. Bob will be missed but his humor and his thoughtfulness for others will never be forgotten.
Service will be held Wednesday October 9th at 1:00pm at Brenham Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brenham Presbyterian church.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham 979.836.3611
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019