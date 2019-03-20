Robert Wayne Coller

1923-2019

Robert Wayne (Bob) Coller, 95, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel at 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055. The Memorial service will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am at Spring Branch Presbyterian Church at 1215 Campbell Road, Houston, TX 77055 with a reception following the service.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Laverne Hafer Coller; his daughter Karen Sue Carter and husband John of Bloomfield Hills, MI; his daughter Patricia Ann Nanney and husband Steve of Bellaire, TX; his son Robert Scott Coller of Houston, TX; his three grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Bob was born at home in Bowling Green, Ohio, on August 10, 1923 to Wayne Robert and Geraldine Matilda Coller. He graduated from the University of Texas with a BBA in Accounting in 1946. Bob went to night school at University of Houston getting an MBA in Accounting in 1951 and Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1955, passing the State of Texas Bar in 1957.

The first year out of college he worked for an accounting firm in Detroit, Michigan before moving to Houston, Texas in June, 1947 to work for Fish Engineering Company as a Chief Accountant, which eventually became part of Transcontinental Gas Pipeline, and then Transco Energy Company. After 43 years in various roles, he retired from Transco in 1990.

Bob loved life and lived it to its fullest. He was a lifetime Presbyterian that served as a deacon, an elder, a teacher, and leader of various committees. He was a lifetime Republican that served as Election Judge and Precinct Chairman for Hedwig Village for nearly 40 years. He was a Life Member for both UT and UH Alumni Associations. He was an Eagle Scout in 1939 and stayed involved with Boy Scouts for over 70 years. He was treasurer for the Harris County Historical Society. He was on the board of the Houston International Seafarers' Center. He was an avid bridge player and sports fan. And, he traveled to 117 countries documenting his experiences on videos.

He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spring Branch Presbyterian Church or Houston International Seafarers' Center.