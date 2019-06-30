Robert Rhodes Collins

1965-2019

Robert Rhodes Collins was called to heaven on June 18, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born on February 20, 1965 in Houston, TX, to Patrick (Pat) and Jo Collins. He grew up in Houston and attended Meadow Wood Elementary, Spring Forest Junior High and graduated from Stratford Senior High in 1983. Upon graduation, Robert joined the Marine Corps, served four years and received numerous meritorious awards. After service, he was honorably discharged in 1987. He then enrolled at Stephen F. Austin University and graduated in 1992 with a degree in Accounting. Following in his father's footsteps, he went to work in public accounting as well as worked in various oil & gas and financial industries throughout his career. Robert was kind to everyone he met! He was a humble, generous and gentle soul. His greatest joy was spending time with his nieces and nephews and was always referred to as the "fun" uncle. His passions were fishing and watching ANY and ALL sporting events with his family.

Robert is preceded in death by his mother and his twin sister, Martha Collins Sampeck. He is survived by his father, Patrick (Pat) Collins of Houston, and his sister, Julia (Collins) Shanklin and her husband, Brad of Plano; his brother, Vance Collins of Houston, and his wife Ruth (Papa) Collins. Robert is also survived by his nieces, Rachel Sampeck, Natalie (Shanklin) Knight and her husband, Zach, and nephews, Connor Shanklin, Josh Collins and Michael Sampeck and his wife, Suzi (Bass) Sampeck. Robert leaves behind a large family of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends. He rests in peace eternally with his mom, who passed in 2001, and his twin sister who passed in August of 2018.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079. A reception will follow at the church.

Please share your thoughts, memories and condolences with the family at: www.memorialoaksfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Best Friends Animal Society in Robert's honor. https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory/make-gift-memory-donate Published in Houston Chronicle from June 30 to July 7, 2019