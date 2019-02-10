Robert Wesley Conner

1937-2019

A lifelong Texan, Robert Wesley Conner, 81, was born at home in Texas City on his father's birthday, December 18. He grew up in LaMarque, graduating from LaMarque High School, and Lamar University in Beaumont with degrees in Math and Mechanical Engineering. He and his wife of 58 years, Mavis, lived in Friendswood. Wesley passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wynne and Albert Conner.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mavis; his son, Sean; granddaughter, April; grandson, Sean Wayne; sister, Dolores Bohmler; brother-in-law, Robert Bohmler; nephew, Craig Bohmler, and two great-granddaughters Celine and Ivanna. He was fortunate in his childhood to be close to his grandparents and parents, his sister, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Wesley was employed by Fluor Daniel as an engineer, and traveled extensively in his work. He was active with the American Petroleum Institute.

In his retirement, Wesley enjoyed spending time fishing at his ranch in Winedale, Texas, where he built a lovely home.

Visitation will be 11:30am – 12:30pm Tuesday, February 12th at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. Services will be held at 12:30pm with his cousin, Reverend Ottis Jarrel, officiating. A reception will follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary